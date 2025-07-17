India's Crucial Decision: Will Bumrah Play the Fourth Test?

India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, expressed on Thursday that there is a strong inclination to include premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming fourth Test in Manchester. This comes as India attempts to level the crucial five-match series against England after a recent narrow defeat.

The visitors fell 22 runs short in the third Test at Lord's, a match they largely dominated, placing them 1-2 down in the series. Bumrah, set to play three Tests under a pre-agreed rotation, claimed seven wickets at Lord's, but his presence in Manchester is yet to be confirmed.

According to ten Doeschate, the decision to play Bumrah at Old Trafford will depend on strategic considerations including the weather, game strategy, and the broader context of the remaining two matches. Bumrah, with 12 wickets in four innings, remains a key player for India's ambitions as the team prepares in Beckenham for the penultimate showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)