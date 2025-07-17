Left Menu

Divya Deshmukh Faces Checkmate Challenge at FIDE World Cup

Divya Deshmukh's campaign at the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup hit a stumbling block when she was narrowly defeated by China's Zhu Jiner. Despite this setback, Divya remains in contention for the quarterfinals through a tiebreaker. The tournament continues with high stakes and a lucrative prize pool.

Updated: 17-07-2025 23:02 IST
  Georgia

Indian International Master Divya Deshmukh faced a formidable opponent in Chinese chess player Zhu Jiner during the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup. The match, a return game in the pre-quarterfinals, saw Deshmukh narrowly lose her lead, pushing her into tiebreaks despite her opening advantage.

Deshmukh aimed to make her first-ever quarterfinals appearance at this prestigious tournament. The game, which unfolded from a Scotch Opening, saw Deshmukh faltering in the middle game. Despite her best attempts, rescuing the match during the endgame proved unfeasible, placing her and three other Indian contenders in the tiebreakers.

Elsewhere, the tournament witnessed swift advancements by three Chinese players and a notable victory by local talent Nana Dzagnidze over top contender Mariya Muzychuk. With USD 6,91,250 at stake and critical spots in the next women's Candidates tournament up for grabs, the intensity continues to heighten in the knockout rounds.

