Ons Jabeur Steps Back: Rediscovering Life Beyond the Court

Ons Jabeur, former No. 2 WTA player, is taking a break from tennis to focus on her well-being. Despite previous successes and fan support, Jabeur faces recent injuries and decreased joy in the sport. She aims to heal and find happiness outside of tennis while staying connected to her fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:08 IST
In a surprising move, tennis star Ons Jabeur has announced a temporary withdrawal from the sport, citing a need to "rediscover the joy of simply living." The Tunisian athlete, who once held the No. 2 spot in WTA rankings, has struggled with injuries, leading to a drop to No. 71.

Jabeur, now 30, divulged her struggles on Instagram, revealing that despite reaching recent finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, her happiness on the court has waned. While she achieved remarkable finals placements, Jabeur's body has borne the brunt of relentless dedication and drive, now requiring a much-needed break.

Commending the support and encouragement of fans worldwide, Jabeur assures she will remain engaged with the community. Though her 2024 season ended prematurely due to a shoulder injury, Jabeur pledges to maintain a presence and share her wellness journey openly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

