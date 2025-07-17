Left Menu

Turin Secures ATP Finals Until 2026 Amid Political Tensions

The ATP Finals will remain in Turin through 2026, amid potential political challenges. The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation's contract extends to 2030, but the event might move to a new arena in Milan. Political changes threaten the federation's control, posing risks to the tournament's location.

The ATP Finals will continue to be hosted in Turin until at least 2026, as confirmed by the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation on Thursday. However, ongoing political considerations could influence the tournament's future placement beyond this timeframe.

According to ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, the federation's contract has been extended to 2030, although it remains unclear if the event will remain in Turin or shift to a new site in Milan, built for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. This extension ensures that Turin will host the event in November this year and again in 2026.

Italian federation president Angelo Binaghi commented on a government decree that could limit the federation's organizational authority, potentially forcing the ATP to seek an alternative location for the finals. Despite these issues, Binaghi emphasized the importance of maintaining the event in Italy, especially at a time when Italian tennis is thriving, as highlighted by Jannik Sinner's recent Wimbledon victory. Since 2021, the ATP Finals have been held in Turin, following a long stretch in London.

