Snoop Dogg Joins Swansea City: A Hip-Hop Icon's Leap into Football Ownership

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has become an investor in Swansea City, joining Luka Modric as a co-owner. His involvement is expected to boost the club's global profile. This move follows Swansea's financial difficulties, with hopes that Snoop's fanbase will attract more attention to the football club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:39 IST
Legendary American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg has entered the football arena by becoming an investor in Welsh club Swansea City. Announced on Thursday, Snoop Dogg joins forces with Croatian midfielder Luka Modric as co-owners of the Championship club.

The announcement follows Snoop Dogg's recent participation in launching Swansea's new home jersey, leading to speculation about his deeper involvement with the club. Expressing his admiration for Swansea's working-class roots, Snoop Dogg commented on the club's website, "The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me."

Having already teamed up with American investors like Andy Coleman and Brett Cravatt, Swansea continues to boost its global standing. The club's owners anticipate that Snoop Dogg's massive international fanbase will help elevate the team's profile, especially as they navigate through financial challenges after a pre-tax loss of £15.2 million last year.

