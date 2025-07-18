Rory McIlroy's Resilient Return: Battling Demons at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy faced a challenging return at Royal Portrush during the British Open, yet emerged with a commendable score of 70. It was a formidable round under trying conditions, reminiscent of hurdles faced six years prior.

The Northern Irishman, sporting the Green Jacket from his recent Masters win, fought through the treacherous course garnering cheers from supportive galleries. His performance, though far from flawless with only two fairways hit, was a resilient effort against the elements.

As McIlroy navigated the course, replete with bogeys and birdies, he remained in contention for the title. His experience, particularly from past challenges, aided in maintaining composure, leaving him just three strokes behind the leader.