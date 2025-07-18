Controversy Brews: France Coach Criticizes Refereeing Decisions Against All Blacks

France's head rugby coach, Fabien Galthie, has publicly criticized the refereeing decisions in their clashes against New Zealand. Following defeats in Dunedin and Wellington, Galthie aired his grievances, particularly focusing on the scrum and ball-carrying decisions.

The final test in Hamilton sees the All Blacks attempting to secure a series sweep. However, Galthie expects the referees to exhibit neutrality, raising specific instances where he believed France was unfairly treated in a loss, notably questioning a ruck entry by All Black Jordie Barrett and an interception by winger Rieko Ioane.

The potential oversight, he argues, denied France penalties and yellow cards that could have altered the outcome, calling for global governing body World Rugby to ensure impartial officiating.

(With inputs from agencies.)