Left Menu

Neha Tripathi Dominates Clover Greens with Stellar Performance in WPGT Ninth Leg

Neha Tripathi surged to a 3-shot lead in the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Clover Greens, shooting an impressive 7-under 65. Former leader Amandeep Drall tumbled to tied ninth. The competition is fierce with Jasmine Shekar in second place and Kriti Chowhan aiming for her first pro win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:14 IST
Neha Tripathi Dominates Clover Greens with Stellar Performance in WPGT Ninth Leg
Indian golfer Neha Tripathi (Photo: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Neha Tripathi, a seasoned stalwart on the Indian women's golf circuit, delivered a dazzling performance with a 7-under 65, propelling her into a dominant 3-shot lead after the second round of the Rs.15 lakh ninth Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Clover Greens.

While the 33-year-old Tripathi ascended to the summit with her blend of birdies and an eagle with just one bogey, overnight leader Amandeep Drall slipped dramatically with a 4-over 76, a seven-shot deterioration from her previous round, placing her tied for ninth.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Shekar is maintaining pressure on Tripathi with a clean, bogey-free second round, while Kriti Chowhan and seasoned rival Vani Kapoor are in pursuit, crafting an intensely competitive atmosphere for the final round at Tamil Nadu's Clover Greens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025