Neha Tripathi Dominates Clover Greens with Stellar Performance in WPGT Ninth Leg

Neha Tripathi, a seasoned stalwart on the Indian women's golf circuit, delivered a dazzling performance with a 7-under 65, propelling her into a dominant 3-shot lead after the second round of the Rs.15 lakh ninth Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Clover Greens.

While the 33-year-old Tripathi ascended to the summit with her blend of birdies and an eagle with just one bogey, overnight leader Amandeep Drall slipped dramatically with a 4-over 76, a seven-shot deterioration from her previous round, placing her tied for ninth.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Shekar is maintaining pressure on Tripathi with a clean, bogey-free second round, while Kriti Chowhan and seasoned rival Vani Kapoor are in pursuit, crafting an intensely competitive atmosphere for the final round at Tamil Nadu's Clover Greens.

(With inputs from agencies.)