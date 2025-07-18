Left Menu

KL Rahul Eyes Elite Milestone in England Test Series

India's opener KL Rahul is on the brink of joining a prestigious group of Indian cricketers who have scored over 1,000 Test runs in England. The fourth Test in Manchester presents an opportunity for Rahul to achieve this feat, as he aims to continue his impressive form during the series.

Updated: 18-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:43 IST
KL Rahul. (Photo- @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
As the fourth Test in Manchester approaches, Indian batsman KL Rahul aims to secure his position among the elite players who have scored over 1,000 Test runs in England. The series currently sees England leading 2-1, increasing the stakes for the upcoming match.

Rahul, who scored a century in the third Test at the iconic Lord's stadium, remains a vital asset for India. Currently, with 989 runs in 12 Tests on English soil, he averages 41.20, featuring four centuries and two fifties, with a top score of 149. His performance will be critical to India's chances in the series.

If Rahul succeeds, he will join cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar as Indians surpassing the 1,000-run landmark in England. Having accumulated 375 runs in the current series at an impressive average of 62.50, with two centuries, Rahul ranks fourth in terms of runs. Key players for India include captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. England's lineup is led by Ben Stokes, including promising talents like Ollie Pope and Jofra Archer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

