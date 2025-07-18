Punjab FC Secures Future with Leon Augustine's Contract Extension

In a strategic move to fortify its lineup, Punjab FC announced on Friday the extension of Leon Augustine's contract. The versatile player, whose tenure now runs until 2027, is integral to the club's efforts to maintain a competitive edge, according to a press release issued by the club.

At 26, Leon Augustine has proven his value on the field, having joined The Shers ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season. His impressive versatility saw him making 20 appearances last season, enshrining his role as a key player in head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis's strategy.

Leon Augustine's performance stats from the 2024-25 season reveal his adaptability, recording 279 successful passes at a 70% accuracy rate. His contributions across various field positions underscore his potential, as noted by Punjab FC's Technical Director Nikolaos Topoliatis, who emphasized the club's vision to develop a robust foundation with committed players like Leon Augustine.

(With inputs from agencies.)