Left Menu

Girona's Camiral Golf Set to Host 2031 Ryder Cup

The 2031 Ryder Cup will be hosted in Girona, northeastern Spain, at the Camiral Golf course. Confirmed by the Catalan golf federation president, this marks the second time Spain will host the event. Owned by Denis O'Brien, the site has seen significant investments for upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:19 IST
Girona's Camiral Golf Set to Host 2031 Ryder Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The prestigious Ryder Cup event is set to return to Spain in 2031, with Girona as the chosen location. This exciting development was confirmed by the president of the Catalan golf federation and awaits official announcement.

The Camiral Golf course has been selected, marking Spain's second time hosting the event. The course, part of the Camiral resort previously known as PGA Catalunya, has a history of welcoming European Tour events.

Owned by Irish businessman Denis O'Brien since 2008, the property has undergone extensive improvements. This move also signifies the fourth instance of the Ryder Cup being played in continental Europe, reinforcing Spain's close ties to the tournament's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025