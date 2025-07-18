Girona's Camiral Golf Set to Host 2031 Ryder Cup

The prestigious Ryder Cup event is set to return to Spain in 2031, with Girona as the chosen location. This exciting development was confirmed by the president of the Catalan golf federation and awaits official announcement.

The Camiral Golf course has been selected, marking Spain's second time hosting the event. The course, part of the Camiral resort previously known as PGA Catalunya, has a history of welcoming European Tour events.

Owned by Irish businessman Denis O'Brien since 2008, the property has undergone extensive improvements. This move also signifies the fourth instance of the Ryder Cup being played in continental Europe, reinforcing Spain's close ties to the tournament's history.

