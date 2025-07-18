Tadej Pogacar Triumphs in Tour de France Time Trial

Slovenian cycling sensation Tadej Pogacar showcased his prowess by claiming victory in the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a grueling 10.9 km individual time trial culminating in Peyragudes.

This triumph on Friday enabled Pogacar, the reigning champion, to solidify his hold on the overall lead. He eclipsed his primary adversary, Jonas Vingegaard, by a substantial 36 seconds.

Meanwhile, another Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, clinched the third spot, finishing 1 minute and 20 seconds behind the leader, further highlighting the dominance of Slovenian talent in this year's prestigious cycling event.

