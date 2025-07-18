Manolo Marquez Returns to FC Goa: Unfinished Business Awaits

Spaniard Manolo Marquez is once again at the helm of FC Goa, preparing for the 2025-26 season after stepping down as the head coach of India's national team. His return is seen as 'unfinished business,' with a commitment to elevate FC Goa in both Indian and Asian football spheres.

Marquez's tenure, which began in 2023, has solidified his reputation as the longest-serving head coach of the club, boasting 62 matches under his leadership. His renewed focus is set on overcoming challenges such as the AFC Champions League, where FC Goa faces Al-Seeb Club on August 13.

Joining him this season are new coaching staff members Marc Gamon and David Ramos, adding fresh expertise to the team. FC Goa's CEO Ravi Puskur expressed confidence in Marquez's leadership, citing previous successes and a strong team identity as the foundation for the upcoming challenges.

