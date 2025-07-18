Inter Kashi Crowned I-League Champions Amidst Controversy

Inter Kashi has been officially declared the champions of India's I-League following a decisive ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which decided in favor of the club in their contentious battle with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The dispute began in May when the AIFF awarded the championship to Churchill Brothers after claiming Inter Kashi fielded an ineligible player, Mario Barco. Reports indicated Barco was registered twice due to an injury, prompting AIFF's appeals committee to forfeit points from matches he participated in, propelling Churchill Brothers to the lead.

Inter Kashi, partnered with Atletico Madrid and Inter Escaldes, appealed to CAS and emerged victorious. This victory highlights the club's ambitions to compete in the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL), though ISL activities remain stalled over ongoing discussions about AIFF's new constitution and contract renewals with the league's commercial partners.