Rahane's Strategic Advice: Empowering India's Test Team with Insights

Ajinkya Rahane shares leadership tips for Shubman Gill, endorses Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav for the fourth Test against England. Rahane emphasizes proactive captaincy while highlighting the tactical advantage of including a left-arm pacer and a skilled spinner. The series sees England leading 2-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:13 IST
Shubman Gill. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane, India's seasoned middle-order batsman, has extended his strategic acumen to Shubman Gill, urging the young Test captain to adopt a proactive stance. Rahane, known for his tactical prowess, believes Gill should stay ahead of opponents by fostering a supportive environment for bowlers and backing their strategies.

Rahane, speaking in a dynamic Q&A session on his YouTube channel, also advocated for Arshdeep Singh's inclusion in the upcoming Manchester Test against England. With Jasprit Bumrah's participation uncertain, Rahane highlights Arshdeep's unique advantage due to his left-arm seam, capable of delivering crucial swing and creating opportunities for spinners.

Furthermore, Rahane vouched for Kuldeep Yadav's selection if the pitch conditions favor spin. Kuldeep, despite limited recent appearances, holds a commendable track record against England. The Indian team, currently trailing 2-1 in the series, could benefit from Rahane's insights as they aim for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

