Toni Kroos, the renowned German footballer, was celebrated in his hometown of Greifswald on Friday with the prestigious 'State Order of Merit'. In a momentous tribute, the town was temporarily renamed to 'Krooswald', with signs marking the change at its entrances.

The ceremony took place at the Volksstadion, the very ground where Kroos began his youth football journey at just seven years old with Greifswalder FC. In attendance were his family, local officials, and Minister-President Manuela Schwesig, who praised his charitable work supporting underprivileged children and families across Germany.

Kroos retired from professional football after the Euro 2024 championships, concluding an outstanding career with 34 major trophies, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup and six UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid. Although he has stepped away from professional play, Kroos continues to engage with the sport through media roles and an international five-a-side tournament, the Icon League.

