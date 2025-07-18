Left Menu

Toni Kroos Honored with State Order, Hometown Temporarily Renamed 'Krooswald'

German football legend Toni Kroos was awarded the 'State Order of Merit' in his hometown, temporarily renamed 'Krooswald' in his honor. The retired player, known for his illustrious career with Real Madrid and Germany's national team, is transitioning to roles in media and philanthropic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:16 IST
Toni Kroos Honored with State Order, Hometown Temporarily Renamed 'Krooswald'
Toni Kroos. (Photo: Real Madrid X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Toni Kroos, the renowned German footballer, was celebrated in his hometown of Greifswald on Friday with the prestigious 'State Order of Merit'. In a momentous tribute, the town was temporarily renamed to 'Krooswald', with signs marking the change at its entrances.

The ceremony took place at the Volksstadion, the very ground where Kroos began his youth football journey at just seven years old with Greifswalder FC. In attendance were his family, local officials, and Minister-President Manuela Schwesig, who praised his charitable work supporting underprivileged children and families across Germany.

Kroos retired from professional football after the Euro 2024 championships, concluding an outstanding career with 34 major trophies, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup and six UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid. Although he has stepped away from professional play, Kroos continues to engage with the sport through media roles and an international five-a-side tournament, the Icon League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025