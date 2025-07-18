Thomas Frank's Bold Vision for Tottenham: 'Dare to Do'

Thomas Frank, the recently appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur, outlined his ambitious vision for the team in a press conference on Friday. Frank emphasized molding the squad to reflect the club's motto 'to dare is to do' with a focus on bold and aggressive attacking play.

Having previously led Brentford with notable success in the Premier League, Frank now seeks to bring his high-intensity style to Tottenham. He succeeds Ange Postecoglou, who left a significant mark by winning the Europa League. Frank is determined to compete across multiple competitions while fostering a culture of long-term growth and collaboration at the club.

Frank's decision to join Tottenham after years at Brentford was driven by a desire for new challenges and the allure of a high-profile club. He embraces the risk and pressure associated with managing a top-tier team, expressing a commitment to collective success alongside his players and staff. His approach is rooted in long-term development rather than short-term survival.

