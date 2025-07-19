Spain Sprints to Euro Semis with Athenea's Heroics
Spain's women's football team defeated Switzerland 2-0 to secure their spot in the Euro semi-finals. Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina were pivotal in the win. An intense game saw Spain finally break through in the second half, while Switzerland exited the tournament with pride.
Spain's women's football team has advanced to the Euro 2024 semi-finals after a commanding 2-0 victory over Switzerland, thanks to late goals from Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina. Despite a resilient Swiss defense, Spain managed to seal the match with two well-executed strikes.
The match's pace was initially set when Mariona Caldentey won a penalty early on, but her subsequent miss kept the scoreline level. Several opportunities for Spain were thwarted by Switzerland's determined defense, providing a thrilling atmosphere for spectators.
The breakthrough came in the 66th minute, courtesy of a brilliant backheel assist from Aitana Bonmati that led to Athenea's goal. Shortly after, Pina curled a shot into the top corner, ensuring Spain's victory as the Swiss team exited the competition with their heads held high.
ALSO READ
Heroic Hercules Propels Fluminense into Club World Cup Semi-Finals
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Late own goal sends Chelsea past Palmeiras into semi-finals
Dembele's Dazzling Display Elevates PSG to Club World Cup Semi-Finals
Soccer-Late own goal sends Chelsea past Palmeiras into semi-finals
Sweden's Women's Euro Team Juggles Fun and Fitness in Switzerland