Spain Sprints to Euro Semis with Athenea's Heroics

Spain's women's football team has advanced to the Euro 2024 semi-finals after a commanding 2-0 victory over Switzerland, thanks to late goals from Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina. Despite a resilient Swiss defense, Spain managed to seal the match with two well-executed strikes.

The match's pace was initially set when Mariona Caldentey won a penalty early on, but her subsequent miss kept the scoreline level. Several opportunities for Spain were thwarted by Switzerland's determined defense, providing a thrilling atmosphere for spectators.

The breakthrough came in the 66th minute, courtesy of a brilliant backheel assist from Aitana Bonmati that led to Athenea's goal. Shortly after, Pina curled a shot into the top corner, ensuring Spain's victory as the Swiss team exited the competition with their heads held high.