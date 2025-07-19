Napoli's Second Chance: Learning from the Past for Future Glory

Following a tempestuous 2023-24 season, Serie A champions Napoli, led by manager Antonio Conte, seek redemption. Having concluded the previous campaign in a disappointing 10th place, the team is determined to glean lessons from past oversights and improve.

Antonio Conte, an accomplished figure with successes at Juventus, Inter Milan, and Chelsea, has rejuvenated Napoli's hopes after spearheading their recent Scudetto victory. With high-profile signings, including Kevin De Bruyne, Conte aims to navigate the team back to glory.

As Napoli embarks on a new season, Conte insists that retaining humility and learning from history's missteps are crucial to steering Napoli towards anticipated success, starting with their upcoming friendly against Arezzo.

(With inputs from agencies.)