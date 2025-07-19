Left Menu

Mohammed Shami Eyes Comeback in Domestic Cricket

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is set for a comeback as he's named in Bengal's 50-member list of probables for the domestic season. Alongside notable players like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anustup Majumdar, Shami is poised to potentially feature in the Duleep Trophy, marking his return to competitive cricket.

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami is making strides toward his competitive comeback, as he is included in Bengal's extensive 50-member list of probables for the upcoming domestic cricket season. This announcement comes after a prolonged absence due to an injury sustained during IPL 2025.

The Cricket Association of Bengal released the list, featuring other notable players currently engaged in India's Test tour of England, such as Abhimanyu Easwaran and Akash Deep. Additionally, seasoned cricketer Anustup Majumdar is expected to captain the Bengal team.

Shami, alongside other key figures like Shahbaz Ahmed and Abishek Porel, is anticipated to participate in the season-opening Duleep Trophy, which returns to its inter-zonal format. Shami's return could bolster Bengal's campaign, as he eyes another chance to showcase his pace prowess on the domestic stage.

