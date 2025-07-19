Left Menu

Ireland Announces Squads for Historic Zimbabwe Series

Ireland reveals squads for upcoming ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe, marking their first T20I meeting on Irish soil. Led by Gaby Lewis, the teams include debutant Lara McBride. The series serves as preparation for the Women's T20 World Cup, with matches starting July 20.

19-07-2025
Irish women cricketers (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Ireland has unveiled its squads for the forthcoming ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe, set to be held later this month, as stated on the ICC's official website. This series will mark the historic first T20I encounter between the two teams on Irish territory, where Ireland have dominated, winning all previous seven meetings.

The squads will be captained by Gaby Lewis, with Orla Prendergast serving as the vice-captain. Nineteen-year-old Lara McBride celebrates her inaugural call-up to the senior Ireland team. As a right-arm off-spinner, she represented Ireland at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in January and secured her squad inclusion through remarkable performances in the Evoke Super Series.

Scheduled to commence on July 20, the series will feature three T20I matches at Pembroke Cricket Club, followed by two ODIs at Stormont. National Women's Selector Ciara O'Brien emphasized the series' significance as preparation for next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, highlighting its role in forming the team's strategies for the impending T20 World Cup Qualifier in late August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

