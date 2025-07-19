Kerala Cricket League Season 2 Set to Launch with Grand Event

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 2 is all set to commence in Thiruvananthapuram with a lavish launch event on Sunday. According to a release from the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will inaugurate the event at Nishagandhi Auditorium. Attendees will witness the unveiling of the official KCL mascots amidst an audience filled with cricket enthusiasts and dignitaries.

The ceremony will feature star cricketers Sanju Samson and Salman Nisar, who will introduce the official fan jerseys for KCL Season 2. A special video tribute highlighting Salman Nisar's helmet will celebrate Kerala's historic achievement in reaching the Ranji Trophy final. The event also includes the flagging off of the KCL Trophy Motorcade by the Minister, signaling the start of the league's promotional tour across the state.

A live concert by renowned music band 'Agam' will follow the official proceedings at 8:30 PM, with free public admission. The launch will see the presence of franchise owners and notable political and KCA figures, including V.K. Prasanth MLA and KCA President Jayesh George. The league aims to increase excitement with a trophy tour through seven districts in Kerala, engaging fans and featuring celebrities over the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)