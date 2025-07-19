Kevin De Bruyne's New Chapter: Joining Napoli and Reuniting with Lukaku

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set to embark on a new journey with Serie A champions Napoli after his departure from Manchester City. Not offered a contract extension by City, De Bruyne, a Premier League icon, joins Napoli to reunite with compatriot Romelu Lukaku, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter.

De Bruyne expressed his eagerness to step out of England and embrace a new challenge. The prospect of playing in Italy at a high level, coupled with the opportunity to learn alongside Belgian teammate Romelu Lukaku, greatly appealed to him. De Bruyne's longstanding friendship with Lukaku, dating back to their teenage years, ensures a smoother transition into Antonio Conte's squad.

The 34-year-old midfielder acknowledges the exciting prospects awaiting him at Napoli, a team already crowned champions yet continuously bolstering their squad. De Bruyne aims to contribute to the team's growth while adapting to a new style of play and competition. Napoli kicks off their 2025–26 Serie A season on August 13 against Sassuolo.