Kevin De Bruyne's New Chapter: Joining Napoli and Reuniting with Lukaku
Kevin De Bruyne, a legendary midfielder, transitions from Manchester City to Serie A champions Napoli, joining compatriot Romelu Lukaku. Embracing a new challenge, De Bruyne seeks to learn and contribute in Italy's top league. The presence of Lukaku eases his adaptation to Antonio Conte's squad.
Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set to embark on a new journey with Serie A champions Napoli after his departure from Manchester City. Not offered a contract extension by City, De Bruyne, a Premier League icon, joins Napoli to reunite with compatriot Romelu Lukaku, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter.
De Bruyne expressed his eagerness to step out of England and embrace a new challenge. The prospect of playing in Italy at a high level, coupled with the opportunity to learn alongside Belgian teammate Romelu Lukaku, greatly appealed to him. De Bruyne's longstanding friendship with Lukaku, dating back to their teenage years, ensures a smoother transition into Antonio Conte's squad.
The 34-year-old midfielder acknowledges the exciting prospects awaiting him at Napoli, a team already crowned champions yet continuously bolstering their squad. De Bruyne aims to contribute to the team's growth while adapting to a new style of play and competition. Napoli kicks off their 2025–26 Serie A season on August 13 against Sassuolo.
