Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne's New Chapter: Joining Napoli and Reuniting with Lukaku

Kevin De Bruyne, a legendary midfielder, transitions from Manchester City to Serie A champions Napoli, joining compatriot Romelu Lukaku. Embracing a new challenge, De Bruyne seeks to learn and contribute in Italy's top league. The presence of Lukaku eases his adaptation to Antonio Conte's squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:40 IST
Kevin De Bruyne's New Chapter: Joining Napoli and Reuniting with Lukaku
Kevin De Bruyne

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set to embark on a new journey with Serie A champions Napoli after his departure from Manchester City. Not offered a contract extension by City, De Bruyne, a Premier League icon, joins Napoli to reunite with compatriot Romelu Lukaku, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter.

De Bruyne expressed his eagerness to step out of England and embrace a new challenge. The prospect of playing in Italy at a high level, coupled with the opportunity to learn alongside Belgian teammate Romelu Lukaku, greatly appealed to him. De Bruyne's longstanding friendship with Lukaku, dating back to their teenage years, ensures a smoother transition into Antonio Conte's squad.

The 34-year-old midfielder acknowledges the exciting prospects awaiting him at Napoli, a team already crowned champions yet continuously bolstering their squad. De Bruyne aims to contribute to the team's growth while adapting to a new style of play and competition. Napoli kicks off their 2025–26 Serie A season on August 13 against Sassuolo.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025