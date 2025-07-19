England Bowlers Dominate Rain-Affected ODI Against India

In a damp, rain-shortened ODI in London, England's bowlers held firm to curb India's batting momentum, resulting in a tenuous 143/8 from the visitors. Smriti Mandhana's valiant 42 couldn't stave off England's methodical bowling attack, leading to an eventual tally that proved insufficient.

Persistent rainfall truncated the match to 29 overs per side, with England capitalizing on gray skies and a pitch aided their bowling unit. Electing to bowl first paid off when Indian opener Pratika Rawal departed early, setting a pattern of quick dismissals and stifled scoring for the tourists.

Led by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who claimed crucial wickets, England's strategic gameplay divided the Indian battalion, culminating in a pragmatic win. With figures of 3/27, Ecclestone's precision exacerbated India's middle-order misfortunes, knotting the series as both teams prepare for the final showdown.