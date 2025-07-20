Left Menu

Xander Schauffele's 'Luck Boxing' Revival at British Open

Xander Schauffele bounced back with a superb third-round 66 at the British Open, attributing his success to 'luck boxing.' Despite initial struggles, he remains optimistic about his performance amid a vibrant atmosphere. However, catching up with Scottie Scheffler, who leads by six shots, remains challenging.

Updated: 20-07-2025 00:18 IST
Defending British Open champion Xander Schauffele is making headlines with a remarkable third-round comeback, scoring a phenomenal 66. He credits his impressive performance, which places him back in the race, to a technique he describes as 'luck boxing.'

Initially struggling with opening rounds of 71 and 69 at Royal Portrush, the 31-year-old American has risen to the challenge, concluding Saturday with a promising seven under par. Schauffele acknowledged his strategic play on the greens, securing two eagles and two birdies, thus refining his putting skills significantly since last week.

Amidst the lively local excitement around Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland's hopeful for the Open title, Schauffele remains determined but pragmatic about his chances of overtaking Scottie Scheffler, who leads by a notable six shots. His strategy going forward? 'No luck boxing, blackout,' in a bid to seize every opportunity to close the gap.

