Usyk Reclaims Heavyweight Crown: A Masterclass at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk showcased his extraordinary skill at Wembley Stadium, defeating Daniel Dubois to regain his status as the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. Despite Dubois' early attempts, Usyk's counter-punching and agility secured his victory, marking him as a three-time undisputed champion across two weight categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 04:14 IST
In a breathtaking showcase at London's Wembley Stadium, Oleksandr Usyk floored Britain's Daniel Dubois in the fifth round, reaffirming his position as the undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion. Usyk, who entered the match as the WBC, WBA, and WBO titleholder, reclaimed the IBF belt he vacated the previous year.

The Ukrainian boxer demonstrated impressive agility and strategic prowess, navigating Dubois' assaults with nimble footwork and delivering a textbook counter-punching performance. Usyk celebrated his victory with gratitude and announced his plans for a well-deserved break from boxing.

Despite Dubois' defeat, he expressed respect for Usyk's performance and remains optimistic about his boxing future. Usyk hinted at possible future bouts with prominent British names, including Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, and Anthony Joshua, although his immediate focus is on rest and family.

