NBA Expansion Buzz: Seattle and Las Vegas Emerge as Potential Franchises

NBA Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood reveals growing excitement in Seattle and Las Vegas, as these cities become strong contenders for potential NBA expansion. With recent meetings involving NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the prospect of new franchises draws closer, igniting hope among passionate basketball fans.

Updated: 20-07-2025 06:04 IST
The excitement surrounding the potential expansion of the NBA is palpable, especially in Seattle and Las Vegas. The recent meetings involving NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA Board of Governors have fueled speculation that these cities may soon acquire new franchises, enthusing fans and locals alike.

Spencer Haywood, a notable NBA Hall of Famer, emphasized the enthusiasm in both cities during his interview with Reuters at the ESPYs. Once home to the beloved SuperSonics, Seattle has been without an NBA team since 2008, while Las Vegas is emerging as a leading sports destination following the successes of the WNBA's Aces and NHL's Golden Knights.

Although no official announcements have been made, both Seattle and Las Vegas are considered top contenders for the league's potential expansion. With Commissioner Silver expressing interest and ongoing evaluations by league committees, the return or introduction of NBA teams to these locales appears increasingly promising.

