Napheesa Collier Shatters WNBA All-Star Scoring Record

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier dominated the court, setting a new WNBA All-Star scoring record with 36 points, as her team triumphed over Team Clark 151-131 on Saturday.

Despite the absence of their captain Caitlin Clark, Team Clark couldn't find their offensive stride, while Collier thrived, marking a new high in her standout 2025 season.

The event, held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, featured a playful atmosphere, marked by the introduction of a '4-point shot', with Paige Bueckers setting the tone for Team Collier's victory.