Napheesa Collier Shatters WNBA All-Star Scoring Record

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier scored 36 points, breaking the WNBA All-Star scoring record during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Despite playing without Caitlin Clark, Team Clark struggled against Collier's dominance. The event, featuring a more casual atmosphere, also saw the debut of a novelty '4-point shot.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 08:14 IST
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier dominated the court, setting a new WNBA All-Star scoring record with 36 points, as her team triumphed over Team Clark 151-131 on Saturday.

Despite the absence of their captain Caitlin Clark, Team Clark couldn't find their offensive stride, while Collier thrived, marking a new high in her standout 2025 season.

The event, held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, featured a playful atmosphere, marked by the introduction of a '4-point shot', with Paige Bueckers setting the tone for Team Collier's victory.

