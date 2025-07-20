Santiago Lencina's Sparkling Double Seals River Plate's Dominant Victory

Santiago Lencina delivered an outstanding performance by scoring twice in River Plate's resounding 4-0 win against Instituto ACC on Saturday. The victory marks the visitors' second consecutive triumph in Argentina's Clausura championship.

Facundo Colidio initiated the scoring with a deflected shot in the 44th minute. Shortly before halftime, 19-year-old Lencina extended the lead with a skillful left-foot strike that took a deflection off Instituto's Fernando Alarcon.

Lencina's second goal came in the 67th minute, a result of composed execution within the box. Instituto's woes amplified when Francis Manuel Mac Allister received a red card, allowing River's Giuliano Galoppo to seal the win with a final goal.