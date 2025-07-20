Messi Leads Miami to Dominant Victory Over Red Bulls

Lionel Messi delivered an extraordinary performance with two goals and two assists as Inter Miami triumphed over the New York Red Bulls in a commanding 5-1 win.

This match marked Messi's sixth multi-goal game in his last seven appearances, with his remarkable achievements placing him among an elite group of MLS players who have recorded at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span.

Despite the Red Bulls' strong home record, Miami's decisive victory underscored their dominance in recent matchups against New York, signaling a strong season performance as they further established themselves in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)