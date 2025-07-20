Rory McIlroy's Roller-Coaster Round at the British Open
Rory McIlroy experienced a thrilling and unpredictable third round at the British Open. Despite challenges, including an unexpected second ball on the 11th hole, McIlroy made significant progress, finishing with a score of 5-under 66. However, he remains six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler as he heads into the final day.
Rory McIlroy found himself in an unexpected situation during the British Open, compelling both laughter and bemusement.
During a standout round peppered with birdies, McIlroy faced an unusual challenge on the 11th hole: striking not just his ball but also unearthing a hidden one beneath.
In a compelling display, McIlroy crafted a 5-under 66 on Saturday, thrilling fans with remarkable moments, yet remains six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.
