Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Roller-Coaster Round at the British Open

Rory McIlroy experienced a thrilling and unpredictable third round at the British Open. Despite challenges, including an unexpected second ball on the 11th hole, McIlroy made significant progress, finishing with a score of 5-under 66. However, he remains six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler as he heads into the final day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portrush | Updated: 20-07-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 10:05 IST
Rory McIlroy's Roller-Coaster Round at the British Open
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy found himself in an unexpected situation during the British Open, compelling both laughter and bemusement.

During a standout round peppered with birdies, McIlroy faced an unusual challenge on the 11th hole: striking not just his ball but also unearthing a hidden one beneath.

In a compelling display, McIlroy crafted a 5-under 66 on Saturday, thrilling fans with remarkable moments, yet remains six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
2
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025