Rory McIlroy's Roller-Coaster Round at the British Open

Rory McIlroy found himself in an unexpected situation during the British Open, compelling both laughter and bemusement.

During a standout round peppered with birdies, McIlroy faced an unusual challenge on the 11th hole: striking not just his ball but also unearthing a hidden one beneath.

In a compelling display, McIlroy crafted a 5-under 66 on Saturday, thrilling fans with remarkable moments, yet remains six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

