Sports Highlights: Surgery Setbacks, Pay Talks, and Unexpected Moves

This sports roundup covers various developments, including Olympic champion Zheng taking a break post-surgery, increased pay demands in the WNBA, Marcus Smart's move to the Lakers, and Spencer Haywood's optimism regarding NBA expansion. Other highlights feature golf, boxing victories, and a tribute to the late Jeff Bittiger.

Updated: 20-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 10:28 IST
In recent sports news, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen is taking a hiatus from the WTA Tour following elbow surgery. The 22-year-old from China exited in Wimbledon's first round, citing recovery needs after her match against Czech player Katerina Siniakova.

The WNBA sees heated pay demands as Caitlin Clark and league players push for better compensation. Despite her absence due to injury, Clark's presence was felt at the sold-out All-Star Game, signaling strong fan support amidst ongoing labor negotiations.

NBA discussions are abuzz with Spencer Haywood's excitement about potential expansions to Seattle and Las Vegas. Meanwhile, in notable player movements, Marcus Smart plans to join the Lakers post-buyout from the Wizards, signaling strategic shifts in team line-ups.

