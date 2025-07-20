Left Menu

Honoring Legends: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Marks New Chapter

England's James Anderson expresses humility at having a Test series trophy named after him alongside cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. The new Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy replaces the Pataudi Trophy, honoring both legendary players' contributions to cricket. Anderson reflects on his remarkable career and the legacy he leaves behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:57 IST
England's renowned pacer James Anderson has expressed a deep sense of humility at having a cricket trophy named after him, alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Anderson described the honor of being associated with Tendulkar, a player he has admired since childhood, as "incredible."

The Test series between England and India will now be played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a tribute to the remarkable careers of both cricketers. This new naming replaces the traditional Pataudi Trophy, which had celebrated former iconic Indian captains. Anderson reminisced about his past encounters with Tendulkar, highlighting the mutual respect the two cricketing giants share.

Despite stepping away from international cricket last year, Anderson, 42, continues to influence the new generation of bowlers. He recently reflected on the surreal feeling of hearing his achievements recounted, often feeling separate from the legacy he built. The upcoming fourth Test at Manchester finds England leading the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-1.

