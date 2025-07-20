Amorim on United's Midfield Dilemma and Pace Deficiency
Manchester United's manager, Ruben Amorim, highlights team deficiencies, especially the lack of pace in the midfield, after a goalless pre-season draw against Leeds United. Despite new signings, the team struggled to make an impact, revealing areas for improvement ahead of their game against West Ham United.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has expressed concerns over his team's performance, particularly the lack of pace in midfield, following a goalless draw against Leeds United in their pre-season opener.
The Red Devils, who endured their worst-ever Premier League campaign last season by finishing 15th, failed to qualify for the Champions League after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. Despite including new acquisition Matheus Cunha in the lineup, United struggled to exert control against newly promoted Leeds in Stockholm.
'We struggled with pressing, lost second balls, and lacked speed, especially in midfield,' Amorim told MUTV. He remains optimistic about improvements ahead of their upcoming match against West Ham United at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 26.
