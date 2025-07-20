Marc Marquez: Ducati's Dominance Continues with Czech GP Triumph

Marc Marquez etched his name in Ducati's history books by becoming the first rider to clinch five consecutive main race victories. His recent triumph at the Czech Grand Prix saw him extend a comfortable championship lead over his brother Alex, who faced an unfortunate exit after a collision with Honda's Joan Mir.

Francesco Bagnaia, despite starting from pole, yielded early on to Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, settling eventually for a fourth-place finish. Marquez seized control during the eighth lap, overpowering Bezzecchi and securing a significant 1.753-second lead, marking his eighth race win of the season.

Jorge Martin, the reigning champion who had been sidelined for 10 rounds due to injuries, made a notable return. Martin completed his first race of the year, crossing the finish line in seventh place, signifying a resilient comeback.