Left Menu

Marc Marquez: Ducati's Dominance Continues with Czech GP Triumph

Marc Marquez achieved a historic victory at the Czech Grand Prix, becoming the first Ducati rider to win five consecutive main races. He extended his championship lead, overcoming Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, while his brother Alex Marquez crashed. Francesco Bagnaia struggled despite securing pole position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brno | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:29 IST
Marc Marquez: Ducati's Dominance Continues with Czech GP Triumph
Marc Marquez
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Marc Marquez etched his name in Ducati's history books by becoming the first rider to clinch five consecutive main race victories. His recent triumph at the Czech Grand Prix saw him extend a comfortable championship lead over his brother Alex, who faced an unfortunate exit after a collision with Honda's Joan Mir.

Francesco Bagnaia, despite starting from pole, yielded early on to Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, settling eventually for a fourth-place finish. Marquez seized control during the eighth lap, overpowering Bezzecchi and securing a significant 1.753-second lead, marking his eighth race win of the season.

Jorge Martin, the reigning champion who had been sidelined for 10 rounds due to injuries, made a notable return. Martin completed his first race of the year, crossing the finish line in seventh place, signifying a resilient comeback.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025