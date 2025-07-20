Francesco Bagnaia Secures Dramatic Pole as Marc Marquez's Crash Shakes Up Grid
Francesco Bagnaia clinches his first pole position of 2025 amid a dramatic qualifying session at MotoGP, marked by Marc Marquez's penultimate lap crash. Bagnaia's teammate, Marquez, despite the crash, starts in second place with Fabio Quartararo completing the front row. Championship contenders scramble for positions ahead of the Tissot Sprint.
Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team achieved a significant milestone by securing his first pole position of the 2025 MotoGP season. This achievement followed a gripping qualifying session filled with unexpected turns, notably involving his teammate Marc Marquez.
Despite Marquez's crash on the final lap at Turn 13, he will start from P2 on the grid alongside Bagnaia. The day was completed by a formidable performance from Fabio Quartararo, who rounds out the front row.
The session was further intensified by Alex Marquez's positioning struggles, as he will begin from the third row. Meanwhile, reigning World Champion Jorge Martin, who returned to qualifying after a hiatus since April, finds himself in P12. The qualifying session's surprises set the stage for an exhilarating Tissot Sprint and Grand Prix.
