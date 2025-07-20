England Scores: Host of World Test Championship Finals Till 2031

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to host the World Test Championship finals for the next three seasons through 2031, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). This announcement reaffirms England's role as the stage for celebrating the pinnacle of Test cricket.

Richard Gould, ECB's chief executive, expressed excitement over the decision, emphasizing the unwavering enthusiasm of cricket fans in England. He noted the global appeal of these matches, as fans worldwide flock to England, bolstering the championship's prestige.

The 2025 final witnessed remarkable engagement, with over 109,000 attendees and 225 million digital views. Gould acknowledged this success and looked forward to collaborating with the ICC to continue and enhance these blockbuster events.

(With inputs from agencies.)