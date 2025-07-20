Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs Over Zimbabwe with Stellar Half-Centuries

South Africa rebounded from a loss to New Zealand by defeating Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in the Twenty20 Tri-Series. Captain Rassie van der Dussen and newcomer Rubin Hermann led the charge with impressive half-centuries, securing a comfortable win as South Africa chased down a target of 145 with ease.

In a resurgent performance, South Africa overcame their earlier setback against New Zealand in the Twenty20 Tri-Series, effortlessly defeating Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in Harare. The victory was driven by captain Rassie van der Dussen and newcomer Rubin Hermann, who both delivered crucial half-centuries, building a strong foundation for their team.

Van der Dussen's unbeaten 52 off 41 balls and Hermann's explosive 63 off just 36 deliveries anchored the Proteas' chase of Zimbabwe's 145-run target. Despite a shaky start losing openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks early, the duo's 106-run stand stabilized the innings and ensured a smooth finish.

Zimbabwe initially struggled, losing key wickets early, but found some relief in a 78-run partnership between Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl. Bennett top-scored with 61, but Zimbabwe managed only 144/6, with South Africa's bowlers, especially Corbin Bosch, impressing. Zimbabwe, now facing their third loss, will compete with New Zealand next.

