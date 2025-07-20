South Africa's Stellar Win Secures Final Spot in T20 Tri-Series

Rubin Hermann showcased his batting prowess, hitting four sixes and scoring 63 runs to lead South Africa to a resounding seven-wicket triumph over Zimbabwe in a T20 tri-series match held on Sunday. With 16 balls to spare, South Africa comfortably advanced to the final against New Zealand scheduled for Saturday.

Pursuing a target of 145, Hermann, along with captain Rassie van der Dussen, who remained unbeaten on 52 off 41 balls, anchored the innings at Harare Sports Club. Hermann, who also adorned his 36-ball innings with three fours, was eventually bowled by Richard Ngarava when the score stood at 128-3.

Rassie van der Dussen finished the match alongside Dewald Brevis, guiding South Africa to a score of 145-3 in 17.2 overs through a wide delivery by Trevor Gwandu. Earlier, Zimbabwe set a target of 144-6 after losing the toss. Brian Bennett was the standout performer for Zimbabwe, scoring 61 runs off 43 balls with substantial help from Ryan Burl, contributing 36 not out in 31 deliveries. Corbin Bosch was effective with the ball, taking 2-16 in four overs. Meanwhile, New Zealand, topping the group standings, will face South Africa in a inconsequential match on Tuesday as both progress to the final.