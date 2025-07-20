Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler Holds Firm Despite Double-Bogey Drama at British Open

British Open leader Scottie Scheffler maintained a five-stroke lead despite a double-bogey at the eighth hole. He began the day with a four-shot advantage and persevered through challenges, including a double-bogey, to stay ahead of competitors like Li Haotong and Rory McIlroy at Royal Portrush.

Updated: 20-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:24 IST
Scottie Scheffler maintained his commanding position at the British Open despite encountering a double-bogey hiccup at the eighth hole, preserving a five-stroke lead mid-final round on Sunday.

The world number one from America started the day with a four-shot lead at Royal Portrush. Early birdies extended his advantage to eight strokes, but errors crept in as the competition heated up. Displaying remarkable composure, Scheffler saved par on the sixth and seventh holes with long putts.

Despite a setback at the eighth, where he encountered bunker trouble, he rebounded quickly with a birdie on the ninth. As Scheffler aimed for the Claret Jug, his closest competitors included China's Li Haotong and local favorite Rory McIlroy.

