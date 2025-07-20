Scottie Scheffler Holds Firm Despite Double-Bogey Drama at British Open

Scottie Scheffler maintained his commanding position at the British Open despite encountering a double-bogey hiccup at the eighth hole, preserving a five-stroke lead mid-final round on Sunday.

The world number one from America started the day with a four-shot lead at Royal Portrush. Early birdies extended his advantage to eight strokes, but errors crept in as the competition heated up. Displaying remarkable composure, Scheffler saved par on the sixth and seventh holes with long putts.

Despite a setback at the eighth, where he encountered bunker trouble, he rebounded quickly with a birdie on the ninth. As Scheffler aimed for the Claret Jug, his closest competitors included China's Li Haotong and local favorite Rory McIlroy.

