Left Menu

Team India Meets Manchester United Ahead of Crucial Test Match

Team India interacted with Manchester United before a key Test match in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford. Highlights included Rishabh Pant presenting a signed bat to Bruno Fernandes, and the current series score is 1-2 in England's favor after India's narrow loss at Lord's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:33 IST
Team India Meets Manchester United Ahead of Crucial Test Match
Team India along with Manchester United players (Photo: X/@PLforIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • UK

In an engaging prelude to the fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, Team India met with the Manchester United football team on Sunday. The match, part of a pivotal five-match series, is scheduled at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium starting July 23.

The meeting, which took the sports community by surprise, saw Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant present a signed bat to Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes. Additionally, India's talented seamer Mohammed Siraj was spotted bowling to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

This interaction comes in the wake of a narrow defeat for India at Lord's, marking a critical point in the series. India, who currently trail 1-2 in the series, suffered a 22-run loss against England, despite commendable performances from players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025