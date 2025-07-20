Team India Meets Manchester United Ahead of Crucial Test Match
Team India interacted with Manchester United before a key Test match in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford. Highlights included Rishabh Pant presenting a signed bat to Bruno Fernandes, and the current series score is 1-2 in England's favor after India's narrow loss at Lord's.
In an engaging prelude to the fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, Team India met with the Manchester United football team on Sunday. The match, part of a pivotal five-match series, is scheduled at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium starting July 23.
The meeting, which took the sports community by surprise, saw Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant present a signed bat to Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes. Additionally, India's talented seamer Mohammed Siraj was spotted bowling to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.
This interaction comes in the wake of a narrow defeat for India at Lord's, marking a critical point in the series. India, who currently trail 1-2 in the series, suffered a 22-run loss against England, despite commendable performances from players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.
