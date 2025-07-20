Left Menu

Checkmate Moves: Celebrating International Chess Day with Historic Wins

International Chess Day celebrates the establishment of FIDE on July 20. The 2025 theme, 'Every Move Counts', aligns with initiatives for social change. This year's highlights include Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa's stunning game one victory against Magnus Carlsen, and India's landmark presence in the FIDE Women's World Cup quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:03 IST
International Chess Day. (Photo: @chesscom) . Image Credit: ANI
International Chess Day, observed every July 20, marks the founding of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The day celebrates FIDE's establishment as the global chess governing body, highlighting chess as an ancient and popular board game involving strategic gameplay on a 64-square checkerboard.

Players aim to checkmate the opponent's king, vying for victory through strategic foresight with a set of 16 pieces. This year, FIDE has unveiled the Year of Social Chess, a movement leveraging chess as a tool for inclusion, education, and mental health. International Chess Day 2025's theme, 'Every Move Counts', emphasizes the impact of each decision on and off the board.

In recent chess developments, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa triumphed over world champion Magnus Carlsen in the initial game of their freestyle chess match in Las Vegas. Despite Carlsen's comeback to secure a blitz victory, Praggnanandhaa's performance stands out. Meanwhile, Indian chess marked a historic achievement with four women advancing to the FIDE Women's World Cup quarterfinals, showcasing India's growing prominence on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

