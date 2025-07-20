Left Menu

Oliver Solberg's Historic Triumph: A New Era Begins in WRC

Sweden's Oliver Solberg claimed his first World Rally Championship victory at Rally Estonia, marking Toyota's 100th WRC win. Solberg's triumph followed intense competition and strategic driving against rivals like Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville, setting the stage for Toyota's continued dominance in the manufacturers' race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:43 IST
In a remarkable showcase of talent, Sweden's Oliver Solberg secured his maiden World Rally Championship (WRC) victory at Rally Estonia on Sunday, a milestone that comes nearly two decades after his father, Petter Solberg, claimed the last of his 13 WRC triumphs.

Solberg's win also marked Toyota's 100th victory in the WRC. He extended his lead to seal a 25.2-second triumph over local favorite and 2019 world champion Ott Tanak, while Tanak's Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville finished third. Despite Tanak's impressive performance, he narrowly edged out Toyota's Elfyn Evans for the championship lead by just one point.

The 23-year-old Solberg, who made his debut in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, was brought in for a one-off drive with just two days of preparation. He expressed deep gratitude towards Toyota for their support during the rally as he maintained his lead throughout, overcoming challenging conditions.

