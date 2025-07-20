Oliver Solberg's Historic Triumph: A New Era Begins in WRC

In a remarkable showcase of talent, Sweden's Oliver Solberg secured his maiden World Rally Championship (WRC) victory at Rally Estonia on Sunday, a milestone that comes nearly two decades after his father, Petter Solberg, claimed the last of his 13 WRC triumphs.

Solberg's win also marked Toyota's 100th victory in the WRC. He extended his lead to seal a 25.2-second triumph over local favorite and 2019 world champion Ott Tanak, while Tanak's Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville finished third. Despite Tanak's impressive performance, he narrowly edged out Toyota's Elfyn Evans for the championship lead by just one point.

The 23-year-old Solberg, who made his debut in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, was brought in for a one-off drive with just two days of preparation. He expressed deep gratitude towards Toyota for their support during the rally as he maintained his lead throughout, overcoming challenging conditions.