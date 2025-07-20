Lois Boisson Triumphs at Hamburg Open

In a compelling match at the Hamburg Open, Lois Boisson emerged victorious, seizing her first WTA tour-level title after a challenging battle against Anna Bondar.

Recovering from a 4-0 deficit in the opening set, Boisson, seeded fifth, showcased her fighting spirit in a comeback win with scores of 7-5, 6-3.

This victory comes on the heels of her noteworthy French Open run, where she advanced as a wildcard entrant, reaching the semi-finals before falling to Coco Gauff. Boisson is anticipated to see a significant rise in the WTA rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)