Lois Boisson Triumphs at Hamburg Open

Lois Boisson won her first WTA tour-level title at the Hamburg Open by defeating Anna Bondar. After an impressive French Open performance, Boisson, ranked 361st, secured the Hamburg title, showing resilience by overcoming deficits in both sets. She's expected to rise in WTA rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:14 IST
In a compelling match at the Hamburg Open, Lois Boisson emerged victorious, seizing her first WTA tour-level title after a challenging battle against Anna Bondar.

Recovering from a 4-0 deficit in the opening set, Boisson, seeded fifth, showcased her fighting spirit in a comeback win with scores of 7-5, 6-3.

This victory comes on the heels of her noteworthy French Open run, where she advanced as a wildcard entrant, reaching the semi-finals before falling to Coco Gauff. Boisson is anticipated to see a significant rise in the WTA rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

