Bangladesh Secures Thrilling Victory Over Pakistan in Dhaka T20

Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon powered through with an unbeaten 56, leading his team to a decisive win against Pakistan in the first T20 in Dhaka. Bangladesh triumphed by chasing 110 in just 15.3 overs, gaining a 1-0 lead in the series. Jaker Ali hit the winning four as Bangladesh capitalized on Pakistan's dropped catches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:15 IST
Parvez Hossain Emon (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling contest at Dhaka, Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon starred with an unbeaten 56, spurring his team to a compelling victory against Pakistan in the opening T20 of the series. Emon's performance was pivotal as Bangladesh comfortably chased down the modest target of 110 in just 15.3 overs, thereby taking a commanding 1-0 lead in the series.

The game, witnessed by an almost full stadium, saw Bangladesh navigate early stumbles when Salman Mirza dismissed opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the first over. Captain Litton Das couldn't provide stability, departing shortly after. However, Emon found steady support in Towhid Hridoy, whose partnership helped the hosts recover from initial setbacks, even as Pakistan squandered key chances with dropped catches.

Bangladesh's chase was sealed in style by Jaker Ali, who struck a decisive boundary, underscoring a robust team performance. Earlier, Bangladesh's bowlers, led by a frugal spell from Mustafizur Rahman, restricted Pakistan to 109. Fakhar Zaman's valiant 44 was the highlight for Pakistan's innings, but with Taskin Ahmed's incisive bowling yielding three wickets, the visitors' fortunes were curtailed. The result marked an auspicious start for Bangladesh in the series.

