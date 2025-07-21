Left Menu

Chris Gotterup's European Flair Shines at British Open

Chris Gotterup contemplated victory at the British Open when Scottie Scheffler faltered with a double-bogey, but quickly refocused. Gotterup, who recently won the Scottish Open, finished third, showcasing his European roots and strong performance. Despite his Danish heritage, Gotterup humorously admits to lacking language skills.

American golfer Chris Gotterup briefly contemplated winning the British Open on Sunday after Scottie Scheffler's double-bogey in the final round. However, Gotterup quickly refocused as Scheffler remained seven shots ahead despite his misstep.

Gotterup, currently ranked 49th in the world, recently claimed victory at the Scottish Open. His solid performance at Royal Portrush, with rounds of 72, 65, 68, and 67, secured him a third-place finish. Reflecting on his performance, Gotterup expressed pride in maintaining his composure and focus.

Though deeply connected to his Danish ancestry, Gotterup humorously confessed his lack of language skills. "I've been to Denmark, but I don't speak the language," he admitted. His grandfather's Danish roots seem to have sparked his recent European success on the golf course.

