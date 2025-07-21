Dramatic Wins Shake Up Asian Football Leagues

In a week filled with excitement, Vissel Kobe successfully climbed to the top of the J.League. This was after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Fagiano Okayama, keeping them ahead of rivals Kashiwa Reysol who suffered a narrow loss against Kashima Antlers.

Shanghai Shenhua widened their advantage in the Chinese Super League with a commanding 3-1 triumph over Beijing Guoan. The intense match took place in front of over 62,000 fans at Beijing's Workers Stadium, showcasing a dynamic performance by the visiting team.

Meanwhile, Jeonbuk Motors increased their K-League lead to 12 points following a comeback victory over Pohang Steelers. Close competitors Daejeon Citizen were held to a 2-2 draw by Gangwon FC, further solidifying Jeonbuk's position at the top.