Dramatic Wins Shake Up Asian Football Leagues

This week in Asian football saw Vissel Kobe rise to the top of Japan's J.League, Shanghai Shenhua extend their lead in China's Super League by defeating Beijing Guoan, and Jeonbuk Motors increase their lead in South Korea's K-League after a late win against Pohang Steelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:09 IST
In a week filled with excitement, Vissel Kobe successfully climbed to the top of the J.League. This was after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Fagiano Okayama, keeping them ahead of rivals Kashiwa Reysol who suffered a narrow loss against Kashima Antlers.

Shanghai Shenhua widened their advantage in the Chinese Super League with a commanding 3-1 triumph over Beijing Guoan. The intense match took place in front of over 62,000 fans at Beijing's Workers Stadium, showcasing a dynamic performance by the visiting team.

Meanwhile, Jeonbuk Motors increased their K-League lead to 12 points following a comeback victory over Pohang Steelers. Close competitors Daejeon Citizen were held to a 2-2 draw by Gangwon FC, further solidifying Jeonbuk's position at the top.

