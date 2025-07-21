Farrell vs First Nations: A Clash of Rugby Titans

In a major announcement, Lions coach Andy Farrell named his son Owen Farrell as captain for the upcoming clash against a First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne. This match marks the final fixture in the Lions' Australian tour series, a crucial matchup for players hoping to secure spots in the final test games.

Owen Farrell, originally an injury replacement, will lead the side from inside center at Dockland's Stadium. Joining Owen are key players like Blair Kinghorn, returning from a knee injury, and Irish centre Garry Ringrose, who recovered from a concussion.

Coach Farrell stated, "This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two tests." The team is poised for a high-stakes engagement against a formidable First Nations & Pasifika lineup, with Kurtley Beale named as their captain.