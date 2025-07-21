Left Menu

Injuries Shake Up India's Cricket Squad for England Series

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is out of the England series due to a knee injury. Paceman Arshdeep Singh also misses the fourth Test. Anshul Kamboj replaces them for the upcoming match. Hosts England lead 2-1 in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. BCCI confirmed these updates on Monday.

In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the series against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that Reddy sustained a knee injury, necessitating his exclusion from the tests.

Reddy, who played in the second and third tests, injured his knee during a gym session, with medical scans revealing ligament damage. Consequently, he will return home for recovery, while the team sends their best wishes for his swift recuperation.

Impact injuries also sidelined pacer Arshdeep Singh, affecting his left thumb and ruling him out of the fourth Test. Anshul Kamboj has been added to the Indian squad as cover and has joined the team in Manchester ahead of the Wednesday match at Old Trafford. England currently leads the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

