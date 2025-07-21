Anush Agarwalla's Triumph: A Historic Win in Dressage

In a remarkable feat, Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla clinched his first victory at the prestigious Jubilaumsturnier Hofgeismar Open dressage event, riding his mare, Floriana, to a score of 69.891 percent. This remarkable performance saw him emerge victorious over five German competitors, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The 2023 Paris Olympics representative's triumph is notable as it was only the second competitive event for his seven-year-old mare at the S level. His win signals the promising start of a successful partnership between Agarwalla and Floriana.

Agarwalla expressed immense pride in Floriana's maturity and thanked trainer Anna Scholermann for her unwavering support. He expressed excitement for their future endeavors, underscoring that this victory is just the beginning for them.